Kitto, Rita Isabel On 31st October, 2019. Late of "Cairn Mount", Tallimba. Dearly loved wife of Ernest (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Darryl & Joanne, Bronwyn, Glenys & Tim Isbester and Malcolm & Renee. Much loved and adored grandma of her 11 grandchildren. Loved sister of Ian Burton. Aged 80 years. At Peace The relatives and friends of Rita are respectfully informed that a Service of Thanksgiving celebrating her life will be held at the graveside in Wyalong Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, 5th November, 2019 commencing at 11.00am Bland District Funeral Service Accredited Member of FDA of NSW 169 Main Street, West Wyalong 2671 02 6972 2235 or 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019