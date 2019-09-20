|
SMITH, Robert Edward Better Known as Danger Passed away on Sunday 9th September 2019. Late of Green Street 'Magnolia Lodge', Lockhart. Aged 59 years Gone but never forgotten The relatives and friends of the late Robert Edward Smith are respectfully informed that his funeral will be held graveside at the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery, on Monday 23rd September, 2019 commencing at 10.30 am. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of the Lockhart Football Club.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019