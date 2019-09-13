|
HAGAN, Robert (Bob) - 9th September 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital, aged 85 years. Late of Bradfordville and formerly Junee. Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Devoted father and father-in-law of Robert & Bronwyn, Terry & Bronwyn and Heather & Stephen. Adored Pa to Wesley & Billie, Alexandra, Kate, Glen, Mark, Dannielle and Genevieve. Great grandfather to Watson. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. 'Solved His Last Crossword' Bob's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm on Monday, 16th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019