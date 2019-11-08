|
|
It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Robert Harris Affectionately known as "Bob". Dearly loved husband of the Late Elvie Harris. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Steve, Ken & Robyn, Faye & Derek and Karen & Richard. Loved Grandad of his 13 grandchildren and Great Grandad of his 16 great grandchildren. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Late of the Griffith Retirement Estate and formerly of "Koonwarra", Darlington Point and "Glen Elgin", Coolamon who passed away peacefully at the Pioneers Lodge Nursing Home, Griffith on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at the age of 90 years. Following a private burial, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a thanksgiving service which is to be held at the Beal Street Uniting Church, Griffith on Monday 11th November 2019 commencing at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations are being gratefully received for Griffith Can Assist. Griffith Regional Funeral Services 02 6964 4473
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019