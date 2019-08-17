|
|
BUNT Robert Henry (Bobby) Passed away at peacefully at the Loreto Home of Compassion on Tuesday 13th August 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Harold and Dorothy Bunt. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie (dec'd); Pam and Peter Hull. Loving uncle of Kim, Tracey, Jennifer and Scott and their families.
Aged 86 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 21st August 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
A private interment will follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019