Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Henry (Bobby) BUNT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Henry (Bobby) BUNT Notice
BUNT Robert Henry (Bobby) Passed away at peacefully at the Loreto Home of Compassion on Tuesday 13th August 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Harold and Dorothy Bunt. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie (dec'd); Pam and Peter Hull. Loving uncle of Kim, Tracey, Jennifer and Scott and their families.



Aged 86 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 21st August 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



A private interment will follow.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.