LARKINS Robert James 'Bob'
Passed away peacefully at Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on Monday, 15th July 2019. Beloved husband of Colleen. Dearly loved father of Jayne, Donna, Ron, Sue and Danny. Cherished & proud poppy of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Shirley & John, Max & Elaine, Rosemary & Max and Michael (dec'd). Former husband of Valerie. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Bob Larkins will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 19th July 2019 commencing at 3:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of The Haven Community will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 17, 2019