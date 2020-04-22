Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Robert James NESS


1959 - 2020
Robert James NESS Notice
NESS Robert James 'Roo'

Passed away suddenly at Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday, 19th April 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Dani and Elizabeth. Devoted and proud Pop of Cohen, Oscar and Emmison. Loving partner of Carmel Eastick. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Terry & Bizz. Cherished uncle of Lauran and Matthew. Special nephew of Janet Roberts. Aged 60 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Not a day will go by when you are not loved and missed. Held in our hearts forever.'



A private service to celebrate Roo Ness's life will be held on Friday, 24th April 2020 commencing at 12:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the celebration of Roo's life via livestream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020
