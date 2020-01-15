|
Carrick, Robert John (Bob) (75 yrs) Born 18.07.1944 Wagga Wagga NSW Passed 10.01.2020 San Remo NSW In heavens arms, reunited with his beloved wife Mary. He will be forever loved by his 4 sons Mick, Kev, Phil, Rob and his 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A Hero Amongst Men Family and friends of BOB are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Bowral Baptist Church, 13 Merrigang Street, Bowral on Monday (January 20, 2020) appointed to commence at 10.30am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 15, 2020