KEMP Robert Steven (Bert)
2.12.1967-20.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with a brain tumour. Dearly loved husband of Tanya. A much loved father, Pop, brother and uncle.
'Sadly missed but never forgotten.'
A Service to Celebrate Bert's life will be held on Monday 27th April 2020 at 2pm. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream:
waggafunerals.com.au/RobertStevenKemp.
Mourners are encouraged to wear flannelette shirts in memory of Bert on the day.
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020