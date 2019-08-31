|
|
Maslin, Robert William on 29th August, 2019. Late of Waratah Retirement Village, West Wyalong and formerly of Methul. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne (deceased). Much loved father and father in law of Julie & Chris Mutton. Loving Pop of Robert, Becky & Aaron and Renee & David. Loved brother of Faith Hill. Aged 93 years. Loved and remembered always Relatives and friends of Robert are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held at the graveside in Ariah Park Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019. Please assemble at the cemetery. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019