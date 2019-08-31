Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temora & District Funeral Service
306 Hoskins Street
Temora, New South Wales 2666
02 6977 1332
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MASLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William MASLIN

Add a Memory
Robert William MASLIN Notice
Maslin, Robert William on 29th August, 2019. Late of Waratah Retirement Village, West Wyalong and formerly of Methul. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne (deceased). Much loved father and father in law of Julie & Chris Mutton. Loving Pop of Robert, Becky & Aaron and Renee & David. Loved brother of Faith Hill. Aged 93 years. Loved and remembered always Relatives and friends of Robert are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held at the graveside in Ariah Park Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019. Please assemble at the cemetery. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.