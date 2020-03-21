Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin CUTTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Wayne CUTTLE


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robin Wayne CUTTLE Notice
CUTTLE Robin Wayne 18.03.1957 - 18.03.2020

Passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved wife Robyn by his side. Loving and proud father and father-in-law of Rebecca Cuttle & Matt Clarke and Jason & Cass. Adored Poppy Wayne of Bella and Spencer, Indy, Jax and Eva. Dearly loved son of Robin & Marg Cuttle (both dec'd) and son-in-law of Reg & Pat Turner (both dec'd). Loved brother of Kristine Jamnik and Kerrie Holmes and brother-in-law of Frank Jamnik, Martin Holmes, Kay & Tim, Brian & Noelene, Bruce & Sue, Lew & Sue, Chris & Glenda, Gary, Jenny & Steve, Mary & Kevin and Kim & John. Treasured uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Wayne Cuttle's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 24th March 2020. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Riverina Cancer Care Unit will be accepted at the Chapel.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -