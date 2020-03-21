|
|
CUTTLE Robin Wayne 18.03.1957 - 18.03.2020
Passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved wife Robyn by his side. Loving and proud father and father-in-law of Rebecca Cuttle & Matt Clarke and Jason & Cass. Adored Poppy Wayne of Bella and Spencer, Indy, Jax and Eva. Dearly loved son of Robin & Marg Cuttle (both dec'd) and son-in-law of Reg & Pat Turner (both dec'd). Loved brother of Kristine Jamnik and Kerrie Holmes and brother-in-law of Frank Jamnik, Martin Holmes, Kay & Tim, Brian & Noelene, Bruce & Sue, Lew & Sue, Chris & Glenda, Gary, Jenny & Steve, Mary & Kevin and Kim & John. Treasured uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Wayne Cuttle's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 24th March 2020. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Riverina Cancer Care Unit will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020