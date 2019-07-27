|
Harmer, Robyn Denise "Rob" Passed away on Friday 19th July 2019 Aged 61 years Lives on in our hearts. Robyn of Aldavilla, Kempsey and formerly of Wagga Wagga left behind partner Ian Barrell. Much loved by her children Paula, Belinda and Amanda and all her extended family. Robyn's family and friends are invited to attend her service and celebration of life at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 31st July 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm. Following Rob's farewell from Kempsey there will be a subsequent memorial service of interment held at The Monumental Cemetery, Kooringal Road, Wagga Wagga, NSW on Friday 2nd August at 12.00 noon followed by afternoon tea at the Thomas Blamey Tavern, Lake Albert. The family encourage wearing a purple ribbon or pin as this was Rob's favourite colour. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019