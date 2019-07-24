Home

Rodney Bruce DAVIES

Rodney Bruce DAVIES Notice
DAVIES Rodney Bruce Passed away peacefully at the Forest Centre Hospice on Monday, 22nd July 2019. Beloved husband of Julianne (dec'd). Loving brother of Julie and brother-in-law of Bill. Adored son of Keith (dec'd) and Thelma (dec'd), loving uncle of Richard and Alyssa and Yelena (dec'd), great uncle of Sophia. Aged 73 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Service will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 26th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am and a celebration of life at 2pm at the Narrandera Racecourse. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 24, 2019
