Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
livestream
https://www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/roma-elizabeth-pieper/
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma PIEPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma Elizabeth PIEPER


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roma Elizabeth PIEPER Notice
PIEPER Roma Elizabeth Passed away at Emily Gardens, The Rock on Thursday 16th April 2020 formerly of Koora Pl, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (deceased). Loving mother and mother in-law of Lynn and Ken Evans, Beth Hull, Maurice Hull (deceased), Allan Diessel (deceased), Janette Allen, Sue and Brian Bromham, Gerald and Bev, and Russell and Jenny. Adored Gran of her 18 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Ettie Rennie (deceased). Aged 93 years.



'Reunited with Dad, Forever in Our Hearts'



Thank you to all the Staff at Emily Gardens for their wonderful care of Mum.



A Service to Celebrate Roma's life will be held on Friday 24th April 2020 at 1.30pm.



The service will be able to be viewed via livestream link:

https://www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/roma-elizabeth-pieper/



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -