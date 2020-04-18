|
PIEPER Roma Elizabeth Passed away at Emily Gardens, The Rock on Thursday 16th April 2020 formerly of Koora Pl, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (deceased). Loving mother and mother in-law of Lynn and Ken Evans, Beth Hull, Maurice Hull (deceased), Allan Diessel (deceased), Janette Allen, Sue and Brian Bromham, Gerald and Bev, and Russell and Jenny. Adored Gran of her 18 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Ettie Rennie (deceased). Aged 93 years.
'Reunited with Dad, Forever in Our Hearts'
Thank you to all the Staff at Emily Gardens for their wonderful care of Mum.
A Service to Celebrate Roma's life will be held on Friday 24th April 2020 at 1.30pm.
The service will be able to be viewed via livestream link:
https://www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/roma-elizabeth-pieper/
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020