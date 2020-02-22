Home

Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Ganmain Lawn Cemetery
Roma Fanny PRATT

Roma Fanny PRATT Notice
PRATT, Roma Fanny Passed away on 13 February, 2020. Aged 101 Years. Beloved wife of Mervyn (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Jill & Ian, Narelle & Graham, Ruth & Kevin. Loved grandmother of Lyndal, Stuart, Belinda, Vanessa. Cherished great grandmother of her 7 great grandchildren. In God's Care Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Roma's funeral will be held graveside at the Ganmain Lawn Cemetery on Monday, February 24, 2020, commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
