Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
Ronald Burns DUGDALE


1939 - 2020
Ronald Burns DUGDALE Notice
DUGDALE Ronald Burns Passed away at Caloola Baptist Care on Sunday 16th February 2020. Cherished husband of Gweneth. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Tony Oxley, Meagan and Ian Field. Adored Pop of Hannah, Claire, Alice and Andrew. Loved brother of his 6 siblings. Aged 80 years.



'He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.'



A Service to Celebrate Ron's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia may be left at the service.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020
