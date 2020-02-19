|
|
DUGDALE Ronald Burns Passed away at Caloola Baptist Care on Sunday 16th February 2020. Cherished husband of Gweneth. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Tony Oxley, Meagan and Ian Field. Adored Pop of Hannah, Claire, Alice and Andrew. Loved brother of his 6 siblings. Aged 80 years.
'He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.'
A Service to Celebrate Ron's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia may be left at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020