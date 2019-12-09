|
|
OSBORN Ronald John (Bomber) Passed away on Wednesday 4th December 2019. Late of Owen Street, Port Macquarie and formerly of Wagga. Dearly Beloved Husband of Beverley, Loved Father and Father in Law of Trent & Phuong, Grant & Jenny, Kylie & Travis, Adored Pop of Jack, Leiahan and Amy. Aged 81 years The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Ronald (Bomber) will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 9.30AM. At the conclusion of the Prayers Following The Mass The Cortege will Proceed to the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 9, 2019