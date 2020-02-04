|
|
WITHERS Ronald Joseph Of Junee and formerly of Borambola
and Wandin Victoria.
1918-2020.
After almost 102 birthdays, it is with great sadness that Ron's family announces his passing. Ron was a loving husband to his dearest Marion (dec'd) and a much loved and respected father and father in law of Greg and Mary, Meryl, Kaye and Frank Vincent and Geoff and Melissa. Adored Pop of Ben, Tania, Shae, Matt, Chelsea, Nikki, Emma, Cassie, Claire, Jamie, Glenn, and Paul.
Poppie Ron to his 18 loving great grandchildren.
'A long life, well lived'.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate the life of Ron at 11.00am on Friday 7th February 2020 in the garden of 'Iona' 195 Wantabadgery Road Junee.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020