Ronald Keith KOHLHAGEN


1931 - 2019
Ronald Keith KOHLHAGEN Notice
KOHLHAGEN Ronald Keith Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Friday, 20th September 2019. Loved husband to Ruth. Loved father and father-in-law to Brian & Shoko, Cheryl & Jeff, Lynette & John and Stephen & Flo. Cherished grandfather to 8 and great grandfather to 7. Loving brother to Colin, Betty and Clarry (dec'd). Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 87 years.



Privately cremated.



In loving memory of Ron, donations can be made to Riverina Cancer Centre, Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019
