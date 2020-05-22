Home

Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Rose COTTAM

Rose COTTAM Notice
Rose Marie COTTAM (known as Marie) Passed away 16th May 2020, aged 93 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care and formerly of Kanangra St, Cowra and Tumbarumba. Beloved wife of Reg (dec) and loving mother and mother in-law of Sharon and Jonathan Hayes and Philip and Trish Cottam. Nanna of Gordon, Emma, Lucy, Amy and Erin and great nanna to nine. Due to the current restrictions, Marie was privately farewelled by her immediate family at the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Cowra. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 22, 2020
