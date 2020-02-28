|
|
FINEMORE (nee Creasy) Roselyn 25/11/23 - 27/02/20
Passed away aged 96 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 27th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Finemore. Sister to Alec (dec'd) and Olive (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Robyn, Doug and Lorraine, Maurice and Jenny, Alan and Maria. Loved grandmother of Scott, Shane, and Renae; Mellissa, Dominique, and Michaeli; Matthew and Stephanie; and partners. Great Grandmother to 17 and Great Great Grandmother to 3 children.
A great life lived with grace,
strength and dignity.
Loved and will be dearly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 commencing at 1pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020