HALLEY Rosemary June 'June'
Passed away at Calvary Hospital Wagga Wagga, on Friday 24th April 2020, of 'Watermark' Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr. Miekle Halley. Loving mother and mother in-law of Andrew and Bronwyn. Aged 90 years.
'June will be sadly missed by
those that knew and loved her.'
A Service of Thanksgiving for June will be held on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream:
waggafunerals.com.au/JuneHalley
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2020