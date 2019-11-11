|
SEMMLER Ross Andrew 2.8.1965 - 1.11.2019
Loving husband of Debbie. Much loved father and father in-law of Rachel and James Richards, Karl Semmler, and Laura Semmler and Joe Hand. Adored Poppy of Isla and Levi, Loved son of Brian and Mary (deceased) Semmler of Dubbo
'Missing Him Always'
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a attend a Service to Celebrate Ross's life at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The service will then continue in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery,
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 11, 2019