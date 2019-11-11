Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Service
Following Services
Lawn Cemetery,
Ross Andrew SEMMLER


1965 - 2019
Ross Andrew SEMMLER Notice
SEMMLER Ross Andrew 2.8.1965 - 1.11.2019



Loving husband of Debbie. Much loved father and father in-law of Rachel and James Richards, Karl Semmler, and Laura Semmler and Joe Hand. Adored Poppy of Isla and Levi, Loved son of Brian and Mary (deceased) Semmler of Dubbo



'Missing Him Always'



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a attend a Service to Celebrate Ross's life at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The service will then continue in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery,



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 11, 2019
