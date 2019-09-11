|
|
ROSS BELLING 6.12.1957 ~ 6.9.2019 Peacefully at home at Candelo. Beloved husband of Lyn. Loved father of Bindi, Cain, Simon and Dylan and father-in-law to Sara. Poppy and Grandad of Aurora, Austin, Corbin, Chiara, Layla, Noah and Indi. The funeral for the late Ross Belling will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 2.00p.m., Friday 13th September, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019