Heinjus Roy Wilfred Passed away in Campbelltown Hospital on Wed 15th April 2020. Aged 92 years. Third son of Wilfred and Winifred (both dec), sisters Jean Morgan (dec), Janice Morris, brothers Reginald, Eric, Ivan (all dec), and Barry. Husband of Nellie Towers (dec), father to their 12 children and their families. A private cremation will be held Monday April 27th 2020. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at later date.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020
