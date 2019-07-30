|
Sr. Marie Miller rsj (formerly Sr. M Dennis rsj) 27th April 1932 - 26th July 2019 Beloved daughter of John Paul Miller and Mary Ellen Dwyer. Loved sister of John, Michael, Brendan, Mary, Thomas, Margaret, Joan, Dennis, Peter, Patricia. Much loved and respected member of the congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Remembered especially for her gentle spirit, quiet smile and great love for the children and young people in her care. 'May She Rest In Peace' Mass Of Christian Burial for Sr Marie Miller rsj will be offered at Our Lady Of Dolours Chapel St Joseph's Convent, 118 Reynolds Street, North Goulburn commencing at 11-00am, Thursday, 1st August 2019. Following the Mass, Rite of committal will take place at St Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. The Vigil Of Prayer for Sr Marie Miller will be held on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 at 4.45pm, in Our Lady Of Dolours Chapel, St Joseph's Convent, Reynolds Street, North Goulburn. All are welcome. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Daily Advertiser from July 30 to July 31, 2019