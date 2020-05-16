Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Road
Ruby DUNCAN


1922 - 2020
Ruby DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN (nee Richards) Ruby Passed away on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at Caloola Aged Care Centre aged 97. Beloved wife of Robert George Duncan (dec'd), and much loved mother of Stephen, Julie and Lynda.



A Service Celebrating Ruby's life will be held on Thursday 21st May 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend but are respectfully reminded that current restrictions limit attendance to a maximum of 20 people.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020
