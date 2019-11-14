Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell FAIRALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Andrew FAIRALL


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Russell Andrew FAIRALL Notice
FAIRALL Russell Andrew Passed away peacefully at the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on Tuesday, 12th November 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Vera. Loving father, step-father and father-in-law of Tony & Bev, Pat & Colleen, Anne & Dion, Alan & Pauline, Andrew & Nowella, Laurie & Cass, Jim & Lee, and Roslyn & Wayne. Loved Grandpa of his 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Aged 91 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Russell Fairall will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 15th November 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the NSW Rural Fire Service will be accepted at the Chapel.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -