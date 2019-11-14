|
FAIRALL Russell Andrew Passed away peacefully at the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on Tuesday, 12th November 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Vera. Loving father, step-father and father-in-law of Tony & Bev, Pat & Colleen, Anne & Dion, Alan & Pauline, Andrew & Nowella, Laurie & Cass, Jim & Lee, and Roslyn & Wayne. Loved Grandpa of his 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Aged 91 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Russell Fairall will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 15th November 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the NSW Rural Fire Service will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019