Ruth Ellen DOUGLASS


1939 - 2019
Ruth Ellen DOUGLASS Notice
DOUGLASS Ruth Ellen Suddenly on Tuesday 5th November, 2019 at Riverina Gums, Wagga Wagga. Cherished wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin (dec'd) and Craig & Karen. Adored Nanna of Samantha, Brendan, Genevieve and Amelia, and great-grandmother to Nate, Macy and Austin. Aged 80 years.



A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Edward St, Wagga Wagga on Friday 29th November 2019, commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Private burial to follow.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 23, 2019
