Smith Ruth of Gundagai Cherished wife of Stan. Much loved mother & mother in law of Debbie & David Cutler and Gary (dec'd). Adored nanny of Adam & Natalie, Trent & Ange and Martin. Loved by her six great grandchildren, Millicent, William, Jonas, Leo, Airlie & Cooper. "Mother and son together again" Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend Ruth's Funeral Service, to be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Gundagai on Wednesday, 6th November, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The Cortege will then proceed to the North Gundagai Lawn Cemetery. Ron & Margaret ROBINSON FUNERALS AFDA Gundagai 02 6944 1611
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019