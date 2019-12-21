|
Sally Jane Trethowan 7th July 1980 - 22nd December 2011 "...We stand together, One family Solitarily searching for our bond, we know it's there. So we watch each other, but turn away To manage our eyes and fix our tears. Still grieving and wishing for this to be someone else's hurt Doesn't that sound selfish?......................." Extract from a poem by Kristy Thomas (Trethowan) Forever in our hearts, Forever missed, Forever loved Love Always Mum, Dad, Kristy, Wendy, Clayton, Andrew, Millicent, Lucida, Saffi, Scarlett, Hunter and Jack xxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019