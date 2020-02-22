|
|
EGGLETON Sam James Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Friday 21st February 2020. Dearly loved long term partner of Marion Miller. Loved father of Michael, David and Sam. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Aged 66 years.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery on Thursday 27th February 2020 commencing at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020