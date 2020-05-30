|
|
BENSON Sam William Fleming Sam passed away peacefully at the Griffith Base Hospital after a short illness on Wednesday, 27th May 2020. Aged 65 years. Loving husband of Joann. Beloved father of Adam and Mia. Much loved grandfather of Ashton. Loved brother of Susanne and Tim. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Sam Benson will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Friday, 5th June 2020, commencing at 12:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2020