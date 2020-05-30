Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam BENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam William Fleming BENSON


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sam William Fleming BENSON Notice
BENSON Sam William Fleming Sam passed away peacefully at the Griffith Base Hospital after a short illness on Wednesday, 27th May 2020. Aged 65 years. Loving husband of Joann. Beloved father of Adam and Mia. Much loved grandfather of Ashton. Loved brother of Susanne and Tim. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Sam Benson will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Friday, 5th June 2020, commencing at 12:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -