Samuel Patrick TOOHEY


1985 - 2020
Samuel Patrick TOOHEY Notice
TOOHEY Samuel Patrick 'Sambo'

24 November 1985

Aged 34 years

Of Fingal Bay

Formerly of

Wagga Wagga



Much loved son of John Toohey and Carolyn Toohey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of William and Cathy, Benjamin and Tash, Joshua and Cami, Geordie and Georgia, and Unlce of Torin (Dec'd), Lili, Lyla, Ikey and Gigi. Loved and adored grandson of Pat and Joan Toohey (Both Dec'd), Bill (Dec'd) and Nancy Thompson. Loved nephew and cousin of his family.



'Rest Peacefully'



As per the current restrictions a private family service will be held.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 28, 2020
