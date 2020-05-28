|
|
|
TOOHEY Samuel Patrick 'Sambo'
24 November 1985
Aged 34 years
Of Fingal Bay
Formerly of
Wagga Wagga
Much loved son of John Toohey and Carolyn Toohey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of William and Cathy, Benjamin and Tash, Joshua and Cami, Geordie and Georgia, and Unlce of Torin (Dec'd), Lili, Lyla, Ikey and Gigi. Loved and adored grandson of Pat and Joan Toohey (Both Dec'd), Bill (Dec'd) and Nancy Thompson. Loved nephew and cousin of his family.
'Rest Peacefully'
As per the current restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 28, 2020