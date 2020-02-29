|
SAXON Samuel Raymond At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 25th February 2020. Dearly loved father of Peter, Beverley (dec'd) and Luke. Much loved brother of Joseph Saxon (dec'd), Esther King (dec'd) and Miriam Saxon (Coolamon) and Leah Joseph (Brisbane). Much loved by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Cherished step-father to Maree Jackson. Aged 86 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Samuel will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, 31 Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Following the service commencing at 1:00pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020