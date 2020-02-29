|
|
WEEDEN Scott William 22.10.1971 - 25.2.2020
Passed away after a short illness on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Cherished son of Rick Weeden (dec'd) and Gail Weeden Ryan, and step-son of Bruce Ryan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerryn Weeden and Peter Hogan, Richard and Bobby Weeden. Step-brother of Jason and Daphne, Kerri and Tricia. Much adored Uncle and Great-Uncle of their families.
'It's gone...'
A service to celebrate Scott's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 4th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020