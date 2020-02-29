Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott WEEDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott William WEEDEN


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Scott William WEEDEN Notice
WEEDEN Scott William 22.10.1971 - 25.2.2020

Passed away after a short illness on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Cherished son of Rick Weeden (dec'd) and Gail Weeden Ryan, and step-son of Bruce Ryan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerryn Weeden and Peter Hogan, Richard and Bobby Weeden. Step-brother of Jason and Daphne, Kerri and Tricia. Much adored Uncle and Great-Uncle of their families.



'It's gone...'



A service to celebrate Scott's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 4th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -