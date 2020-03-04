|
QUINN Sharanne Lee Passed away surrounded by her family at home on Saturday February 29, 2020. Aged 61 years. Loved daughter of Joyce and Eddie (dec). Loved sister of Michael and Maree. Loving mother of Richard and Phoebe, Jodie, Brooke and Josh and Dylan. Loved nan of Ronin, Lara, Rick, Duke, Talan, Zarliah, Huxley and Vann. And our special father Gary. Rest quietly now your brave fight is over /c The relatives and friends of Sharanne Quinn are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be conducted entirely at the Riverland Funeral Chapel, 32 Hughes Street, Berri on Friday March 6, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation at the Riverland Crematorium.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 4, 2020