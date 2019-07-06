Home

Sharon Gail JONES


1954 - 2019
Sharon Gail JONES Notice
JONES Sharon Gail At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Dearly loved mother of Kelly and Debbie. Cherished partner to Heath Donges. Devoted grandmother of Sam Montana, Blaze, Jay, Bailey, Cheyanne, Kaiesha, Makayla and Xanthe. Aged 64 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sharon will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 8th July, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 6, 2019
