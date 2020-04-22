|
PATRICK Sharon Maree 15.9.1964 - 18.4.2020 Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 th April 2020 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Loved mother of Caitlin and Meg, loving Nanny and Gran of Matilda and Macie. Much loved daughter of Barry and Melva White, and sister and sister-in-law of Shayne and Ruth, Paul and Kiersten. "Forever loved and never forgotten." A Service to Celebrate Sharon's life will be held on Friday 24th April 2020 at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream: waggafunerals.com.au/SharonMareePatrick To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020