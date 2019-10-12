Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MCAVOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Amelia MCAVOY


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Shirley Amelia MCAVOY Notice
MCAVOY Shirley Amelia Passed away on Sunday 6th October 2019 at Lemongrove Gardens, Penrith. Aged 91 years. Shirley is survived by her children and their partners, Ron & Sue, Stewart, Ray & Colleen, Margaret, Hedley & Ali, Doug & Brenda and Ross & Kerri and 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Alex in 1976 and son Bruce in 1972.



Shirley was laid to rest with her husband on Friday 11th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.