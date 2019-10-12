|
MCAVOY Shirley Amelia Passed away on Sunday 6th October 2019 at Lemongrove Gardens, Penrith. Aged 91 years. Shirley is survived by her children and their partners, Ron & Sue, Stewart, Ray & Colleen, Margaret, Hedley & Ali, Doug & Brenda and Ross & Kerri and 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Alex in 1976 and son Bruce in 1972.
Shirley was laid to rest with her husband on Friday 11th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019