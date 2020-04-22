Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Shirley Elizabeth BARTHOLOMEW


1954 - 2020
Shirley Elizabeth BARTHOLOMEW Notice
BARTHOLOMEW (nee Warren) Shirley Elizabeth Passed peacefully, after a short illness on Friday, 17th April 2020. Loved wife of Mark. Dearly loved mother of Leah (dec'd), Reece and Teagan. Loving daughter of Bill & Edna Warren (both dec'd). Cherished sister of Marianne, Ian and Scott. Aged 64 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure.'



A private graveside service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held on Thursday, 23rd April 2020. If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020
