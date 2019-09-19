Home

Shirley Patricia MATTHIES


1931 - 2019
Shirley Patricia MATTHIES Notice
MATTHIES (formerly LIDDEN) Shirley Patricia At Calvary Hospital on Thursday 12th September 2019, of Girraween Mews, formerly Phillip Avenue Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Leslie Lidden and Laurie Matthies (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Kerry & Denise Lidden, Leslie & Barb Lidden and Jodie Matthies. Loving Nan of six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Stanley, Olga, Barbara (dec), Helen, Beverley, John and Leo and their families. Aged 87 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held graveside at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday 24th September 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
