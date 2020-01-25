|
|
CLARKE Sidney Ralph 1.7.1942 - 24.1.2020
In loving memory of Sid Clarke, formerly of Ladysmith, who passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga on 24 January 2020. Loved husband of Patricia. Father and father in-law of Peter and Charlotte, Paul and Kate, Carmel, Helen and Bruce. Grandfather of Sophie, Laura, Eleanor, James and Hamish.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated.
Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020