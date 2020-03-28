|
PITURA Stanislawa Passed away at the Gold Coast Private Hospital on 19th March 2020 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Eugeniusz Pitura. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Halina and Bruce Hedditch, John and Cathy Pitura. Adored Babcia of Andrew and Helen Hedditch, Adam and Nicole Hedditch, Aniela Hedditch, Mathew and Alison Hedditch, David and Kim Hedditch. Mark and Sam Pitura, Marisha and Matthew Knack, and Scott Pitura; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Mieczyslaw.
Proud of her 96 years.
'Kochamy Cie Babcia'
Privately interred at Wagga Wagga on Thursday 26 March 2020.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020