Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanislawa PITURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanislawa PITURA


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Stanislawa PITURA Notice
PITURA Stanislawa Passed away at the Gold Coast Private Hospital on 19th March 2020 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Eugeniusz Pitura. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Halina and Bruce Hedditch, John and Cathy Pitura. Adored Babcia of Andrew and Helen Hedditch, Adam and Nicole Hedditch, Aniela Hedditch, Mathew and Alison Hedditch, David and Kim Hedditch. Mark and Sam Pitura, Marisha and Matthew Knack, and Scott Pitura; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Mieczyslaw.



Proud of her 96 years.



'Kochamy Cie Babcia'



Privately interred at Wagga Wagga on Thursday 26 March 2020.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanislawa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -