Stanley Gorden PERTZEL

Stanley Gorden PERTZEL Notice
PERTZEL Stanley Gorden Of Henty passed away peacefully at the Yallaroo Lutheran Aged Care, Albury on Monday, 28th October 2019. Loved husband of Ettie (dec'd). Adored father of Tania, Gorden and their families. Cherished Pop of all his grandchildren. Aged 79 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



A Graveside Service for the Life of Stanley Pertzel will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday, 4th November 2019, commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Buy a Bale will be accepted at the Cemetery.



~At Rest~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
