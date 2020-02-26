Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley John GRAHAM


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Stanley John GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Stanley John NX108848



23.11.1920 - 22.2.2020

Passed away peacefully at Emily Gardens, The Rock, formerly of Humula. Beloved husband of Nancy (dec'd). Loving father of Trevor, Kevin and Andrew and their partners. Cherished Pop of Brian, Trent, Belinda, Brad, Monique, Brendon and Kathleen, and Great-Pop of Mikayla, Olivia, Zachary, Lynk, Makaila (dec'd), Hudson, Evelyn, Melody, Elijah.



Will be sadly missed by his Family and Friends.



A special thanks to all the Staff of

Emily Gardens for their wonderful care.



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held on Monday 2nd March 2020 in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives, friends and Ex-Service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.



logo


logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -