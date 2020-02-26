|
|
GRAHAM Stanley John NX108848
23.11.1920 - 22.2.2020
Passed away peacefully at Emily Gardens, The Rock, formerly of Humula. Beloved husband of Nancy (dec'd). Loving father of Trevor, Kevin and Andrew and their partners. Cherished Pop of Brian, Trent, Belinda, Brad, Monique, Brendon and Kathleen, and Great-Pop of Mikayla, Olivia, Zachary, Lynk, Makaila (dec'd), Hudson, Evelyn, Melody, Elijah.
Will be sadly missed by his Family and Friends.
A special thanks to all the Staff of
Emily Gardens for their wonderful care.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held on Monday 2nd March 2020 in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives, friends and Ex-Service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020