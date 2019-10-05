|
DASEY, Stanley Thomas 1st October 2019 Peacefully at Bellingen Hospital. Formerly of Wagga Wagga, late of Coramba NSW. Beloved husband of Doris (dec). Father of Cheryle Irvin, Michael Dasey and Carolin Dasey. Grandfather of Zoey, Isaac, Jackson, Harrison, Levi, India, Spencer, Angus, Millie, Montana and Tye. Great-grandfather of Ari and Ivy. Friend of many. Reunited with Doris. Aged 89 Years He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Stan Dasey's farewell service to be held in the Chapel of The Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Commencing at 11:00am, Thursday 10th October 2019. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation to the Bellingen Palliative Care Unit may be left at the chapel. In the Care of Coffs Harbour - 02 6651 5007
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019