Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victor Rullis Funeral Services
132 High Street
COFFS HARBOUR , New South Wales 2450
02 66515007
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley DASEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Thomas DASEY

Add a Memory
Stanley Thomas DASEY Notice
DASEY, Stanley Thomas 1st October 2019 Peacefully at Bellingen Hospital. Formerly of Wagga Wagga, late of Coramba NSW. Beloved husband of Doris (dec). Father of Cheryle Irvin, Michael Dasey and Carolin Dasey. Grandfather of Zoey, Isaac, Jackson, Harrison, Levi, India, Spencer, Angus, Millie, Montana and Tye. Great-grandfather of Ari and Ivy. Friend of many. Reunited with Doris. Aged 89 Years He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Stan Dasey's farewell service to be held in the Chapel of The Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Commencing at 11:00am, Thursday 10th October 2019. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation to the Bellingen Palliative Care Unit may be left at the chapel. In the Care of Coffs Harbour - 02 6651 5007



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.