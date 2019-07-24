|
Roberts, Stephen John 25/12/1963 - 20/7/2019 Late of Chisholm, ACT Loving husband of Debbie. Loved father and father in law of Rebecca, Kylie & Brad and Chris. Loved Poppa of Anabelle, Lucas, Carter, Layla, Cooper, Ivy and Sonny. Loved brother of Kim, Malcolm and Tracey. Aged 55 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of Stephen are respectfully informed that a service celebrating his life will be held at the graveside in the Catholic Portion of Ariah Park Cemetery commencing at 3.00pm on Friday 26th July, 2019. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 24, 2019