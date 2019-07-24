Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temora & District Funeral Service
306 Hoskins Street
Temora, New South Wales 2666
02 6977 1332
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen John ROBERTS


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Stephen John ROBERTS Notice
Roberts, Stephen John 25/12/1963 - 20/7/2019 Late of Chisholm, ACT Loving husband of Debbie. Loved father and father in law of Rebecca, Kylie & Brad and Chris. Loved Poppa of Anabelle, Lucas, Carter, Layla, Cooper, Ivy and Sonny. Loved brother of Kim, Malcolm and Tracey. Aged 55 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of Stephen are respectfully informed that a service celebrating his life will be held at the graveside in the Catholic Portion of Ariah Park Cemetery commencing at 3.00pm on Friday 26th July, 2019. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.