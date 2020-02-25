Home

Stephen SVETEC


1957 - 2019
SVETEC, Stephen 8/11/57 - 25/2/19 RAAF A321072 A year has passed since time stood still, We miss you Dad, Poppy, Brother, it is true, Yet everyday you are our strength, A better man we never knew, You would ask us how our day was as you moved to fill our glass, Your smile and knowing chuckle would always warm our hearts, Once again a happy boy without a worry or care, The love you always showed us is now with us everywhere. Eternally loved, Thomas, Tanya, Maria, Tori-lee, Bailey, Oliver, Ivy, Emma, Heidi, and Paul
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 25, 2020
