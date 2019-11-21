Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree Chapel, Botanic Gardens
Wagga Wagga
Steven Jeffrey LINDER


1962 - 2019
Steven Jeffrey LINDER Notice
LINDER Steven Jeffrey

Steve passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 18th November 2019. Much loved husband of Alison, father of Kathy and Carey, and Michael and Francesca, and 'Opa' to Norah. Beloved son of Val and Otfried Linder of Mt Gambier, South Australia.



A Service to Celebrate Steve's life will be held on Saturday 23rd November 2019 at the Tree Chapel, Botanic Gardens, Wagga Wagga commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation will be gratefully accepted at the service.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
