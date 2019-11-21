|
LINDER Steven Jeffrey
Steve passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 18th November 2019. Much loved husband of Alison, father of Kathy and Carey, and Michael and Francesca, and 'Opa' to Norah. Beloved son of Val and Otfried Linder of Mt Gambier, South Australia.
A Service to Celebrate Steve's life will be held on Saturday 23rd November 2019 at the Tree Chapel, Botanic Gardens, Wagga Wagga commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation will be gratefully accepted at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019